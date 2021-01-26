‘Every citizen of India determines the fate of the country’; Rahul Gandhi extends Republic day wishes

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the future of India is decided by every citizen. He said this when he arrived with greetings on Republic Day. Whether they are satyagrahi farmers, Labourers, small and medium traders, job seekers, or housewives suffering from inflation, they decide the future of India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

‘Every citizen of India determines the fate of the country, whether it is the ‘satyagrahi’ farmer-labourer or small-medium businessman, young job seeker or a housewife troubled by inflation,’ Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. ‘The Republic is from you, the Republic belongs to you,’ he said, extending best wishes to people on the occasion. Rahul’s tweet was in Hindi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka greeted the gathering on Republic Day with the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.