New Delhi: The Union Jack arrived down in August 1947; today, people mounted onto the walls of the Red Fort and as millions viewed, terrified, they did the same with the Indian flag. This simply confirmed what the administration has been speaking for a while, that the unrest by farmers has been infiltrated by pro-Khalistan factors. According to intelligence records, the ISI, the Pakistani military intelligence agency, has contributed Rs 5 crore to the German chapter of the Babbar Khalsa International to carry on to create trouble. The money was given over to Babbar Khalsa chief Wadhwawa Singh and KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar.

It isn’t simply the ISI. Santokh Singh Lalli and Swaranjit Singh Gotra, both in Italy, and both pro-Khalistani, have obtained 200,000 British pounds. Joginder Singh Bassi in Canada has raised and transferred about Rs 3 crore. In Britain, the British Organisation of Sikh Students, Kulwant Singh Dhesi, the President of the British Sikh Council, and Tarsem Singh Deol, the general secretary of the British Sikh Council, have gathered funds. They, sources said, have connections with the Khalistan Tiger Force and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). So, the money is arriving from Britain, the United States, Germany, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It is coming via hawala, cash couriers, MTSS platforms like Western Union, and crowdfunding. It is seldom going through the Sikh radical units and it is to give logistic support.

The SFJ, based in the United States has been very vocal. They have proposed $250,000 to people for raising the Khalistan flag at the India Gate. And $1,000 for obtaining the Khalistan flag at the Singhu boundary. For people inscribing slogans protesting the farmer laws, there are huge sums. Rs 10,000 has been given for each trolley arriving at the Singhu border. Any disturbance to a tractor or trolley will be generously remunerated. Online platforms have also been utilized to grow funds, sources said. There have been 34 fundraising drives on gofundme.com and them, collectively, have raised Rs 2.4 crore. There have been 13 Facebook campaigns and Rs 52 lakh raised. Unless, money is extending in, infringing the FCRA ordinances.