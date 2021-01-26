Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth; the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the Republic Day parade

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth is set to be the first woman fighter pilot to be a part of the Republic Day parade. Kanth will be part of the IAF’s portrayal that will showcase mock-ups of indigenously-manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Rudra, Rohini radars, and BrahMos.

Kanth pilots MiG-21 Bison fighter plane. In 2016, she became one of the first three women to be commissioned as fighter pilots in the IAF. The 28-year-old was born in Bihar’s Darbhanga district and finished her schooling at Barauni Refinery DAV Public School. She is also a qualified engineer. She pursued a Bachelor’s in Medical Electronics from BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Over the years, there has been a rise in the display of women’s skill at the Republic Day parade. Last year, Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with the Army’s Corps of Signal made history by becoming the first woman parade adjutant for Republic Day. In 2019, Captain Bhavna Kasturi became the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.

