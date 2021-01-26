Get rid of hair fall and dandruff; Actress Hina Khan shares winter hair care tips

Most people are very receptive to winter. Dry skin and lips and hair loss are some of the common problems during this time. Hina Khan, a Hindi TV actress, says that if you practice certain things yourself, you can overcome all these problems. Hina also shares her own hair care tips.

Use silk scarf

In winter, many people wear woolen hats and stoles over their heads. But Hina says these can cause itching on the scalp and breakage of the hair. Hina advised to wear a woolen hat or stole after covering the scalp with a silk stole.

Before drying hair

Hina says she needs to be extra careful when using hair dryers and other ironing machines to dry her hair. It is best to avoid such devices as much as possible. Hina says that it can eliminate the condition of hair breakage.

Dandruff

Oil baths have long been a habit for many. Today, many people occasionally put oil on their head. Hina says hot oil massage is one of the best ways to get rid of dandruff. After heating slightly, apply the oil to the scalp. This way is good for eliminating dryness in the hair as well as for preventing hair loss and breakage.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking water regularly is one of the most important aspects of beauty. Make sure you drink plenty of water, regardless of whether it is winter or not. It brightens the skin and promotes healthy hair growth.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Hina says the best way to care for her hair is to use apple cider vinegar. This regulates the pH level of the hair. Hina says to wash after shampooing with three parts water and one part apple cider vinegar.