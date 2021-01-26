ITBP’s Republic Day celebrations in Ladakh despite the bitter cold… Read more!!!

Ladakh: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated Republic Day in Ladakh. Republic Day was celebrated despite the bitter cold. ITBP officials marched with the national flag in the bitter cold.

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the country honored 17 ITBP officers with Police Service Medals in various categories yesterday. Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra were awarded the Police Medal for Bravery, three were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 were awarded Police Medals for Meritorious Service.