‘Just married’ board instead of the number plate on the car; RTO to take action

The Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to take action against the number plate of the luxury car used by the bride and groom on their wedding day instead of the number plate with the sign ‘Just Married’. The motor vehicle department is taking action after receiving a complaint through social media. The complaint was lodged after the footage taken from Yakkara in the Palakkad district was circulated on social media.

The footage went unnoticed by department officials but went viral on social media. However, the authorities can’t locate the owner. In any case, there are only a handful of such vehicles in the district. The authorities are collecting information about it. One such vehicle was driven months ago without paying taxes. It was seized by the motor vehicle department officials. Authorities are investigating whether it was the same vehicle.