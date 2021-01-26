Mobile Internet services suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations. Mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Republic Day celebrations across the country.

“The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations,” the officials said. Internet service in Kashmir on Independence Day and Republic Day are temporarily suspended. This method has been used since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.