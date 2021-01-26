One for military service from each household; This Muslim village is a model for the country

New Delhi: A Muslim village in Andhra Pradesh is a model for the country. This Muslim village in the Prakasam district is a model for sending young men from every household for military service. From World War II until the Indian-China War in eastern Ladakh, the village was waiting with prayers. At least one member from each house in the village is sent for military service. Villagers say the practice has not changed for the past century. The military tradition in the village dates back to World War II.

There are currently 86 families here. Of these, 130 are serving in various military units across the country. Troops from India participated in various Indo-Pak wars, peacekeeping missions in Sri Lanka, and the Kargil War. The children of the present generation in the village are highly educated. Many have completed MCA, MBA, and Engineering. However, the new generation also loves military service. The girls in the village have no other opinion on the matter. Many are waiting to join the army. Even when married, they consider soldiers more than other employees.