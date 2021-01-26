DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Police shut down an online news channel that tried to spread communal hatred through news….

Jan 26, 2021, 10:56 pm IST

Kasargod: Police have registered a case against an online journalist who reported on the beating of a middle-aged man in Kasargod for allegedly insulting a woman.

A case has been registered against Abdul Khader of Anankoor, Kollam, who runs Public Kerala News Channel. A case has been registered under Section 153 (a) in a complaint filed by Noufal alleging that he tried to spread communal hatred through news. The Public Kerala News Channel was shut down by the police and the equipments, including a computer, was taken away.

Meanwhile, Rafeeq, 45, a native of Chemmanad, was allegedly assaulted and murdered by a group of men. According to locals, the middle-aged man was beaten by the drivers of the autorickshaw stand in front of the hospital. CCTV footage of the attack clearly shows Rafeeq being strangled.

