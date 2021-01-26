Propaganda that Kerala failed in Covid vigilance; Health Minister with response…

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the propaganda that Kerala failed in Covid vigilance is not correct. According to the Covid statistics released by the Central Government yesterday, Kerala is one of the worst affected states in the country.

The minister said the death toll had been reduced. The high population density caused the covid spread to intensify. The minister also said that lifestyle diseases pose more challenges. Currently, Kerala has the highest number of new cases of Covid reported every day and the highest number of patients undergoing treatment. The number of Covid patients in eight districts of the state is increasing alarmingly.