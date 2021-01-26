Republic Day 2021; India’s military power, cultural diversity on show at Rajpath

The Republic Day parade ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. As per ritual, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a prospering 21-gun salute. The Republic Day parade is begun. On its 72nd Republic Day, India will display its military strength with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare mode, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence Ministry on Monday.

Total 32 tableaus 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry, and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces representing the nation’s strong cultural heritage, financial progress, and defensive courage will swirl down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also move on Rajpath. India is now celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh – Golden Jubilee year honoring the country’s winning over Pakistan in the 1971 war that directed to the making of Bangladesh.

The Indian Navy’s tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were administered during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will exhibit models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously unraveled anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. The presentation of cultural tableaux starts at the Republic Day parade, with Ladakh leading. It’s the first-ever tableau of the UT.

Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system.

The marching contingent Garhwal Rifles is led by Captain Rajpoot Saurabh Singh of 17th Battalion

Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System of 841 Rocket Regiment (Pinaka) being led by Capt Vibhor Gulati.

Marching Contingent and Band of Bangladesh Army participate in Republic Day parade. The contingent is being led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawan.

The tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of the 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A replica of the Sun Temple at Modhera is displayed on the Gujarat tableau.

NCC Girls marching contingent led by Senior Under Officer Samruddhi Harshal Sant of NCC Directorate, Maharashtra