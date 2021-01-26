Sitaram Yechury blames the Modi government for the violence in Delhi

New Delhi: Sitaram Yechury has accused the Modi government of being behind the violence in Delhi. Yechury also demanded that the Prime Minister announce the immediate repeal of agricultural laws. The protest is for the legitimate needs of millions of farmers from various states across the country .“The situation has been brought to this pass by the Modi government. Farmers have been protesting peacefully in the cold for more than 60 days, not allowed to come into Delhi and more than 100 kisans are dead,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

“Violence in no form is an answer & is unacceptable. A govt which smears dissent, BJP’s troll army vilify those who ask for their rights, ministers make wild allegations, law officers make claims without basis in court—this is no way to deal with legitimate demands of our Kisans,” he said. Yechury further said three farm laws must be immediately repealed and the announcement to that should be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.