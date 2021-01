DUBAI: Misuse of social media could lead to further fines and imprisonment, Dubai Police have warned. Offenders can be fined up to Rs 2 crore (Dh10 lakh) and also imprisoned. The fine starts from Dh2.5 lakh, Imprisonment for up to seven years.

Posting religious symbols, images related to Islam and matters related to rituals can also lead to punishment. Dubai police have repeatedly advised people not to post defamatory material on social media.