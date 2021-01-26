The maiden test of the New Generation Akash missile (Akash-NG) successful.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully performed the maiden test of the New Generation Akash missile (Akash-NG)from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha”. Akash-NG “is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for the use of Indian Air Force with a purpose of preventing high maneuvering low RCS (Radar Cross Section) aerial threats. The missile, DRDO stated, prevented the target “with textbook precision” and the launch “met all the test objectives by performing high maneuvers during the trajectory”.

The performance of the Command and Control system, onboard1avionics, and aerodynamic arrangement of the missile was successfully verified during the trial. During the test launch, the complete flight path of the missile was observed and the flight data was captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, EOTS, and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The multi-function radar was examined for its ability to combine with the system.

The new generation missile system has been improved with “better deployability compared to other alike systems with canisterized launcher and much smaller ground system footprint,” the DRDO stated and added that the test launch was carried out by a united team of DRDO, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and Bharat Electronics in the presence of the delegates of Indian Air Force.