In a tragic incident, 8 people lost their lives and 4 others were injured as the jeep they were travelling collided with a trailer truck. The accident took place on National Highway-12 near Tonk district in Rajasthan at 2.15 am.

As per police, the jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home.