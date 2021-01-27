A country makes Covid tests compulsory for travellers

A country has decided to make Covid test mandatory for all travellers coming to the country. Bulgaria has announced this. The European country announced that travellers coming into Bulgaria by air, land or sea will need to produce a negative Covid-19 test starting on January 29.

The restriction will end in April. Truck and bus drivers as well as airplane crews will be exempt from the restriction. The PCR tests will have to be carried out no later than 72 hours before arrival. Bulgarians who are returning home and fail to produce a negative test will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

“Today we will undertake actions to make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers that want to enter the country, including from the European Union,” said health minister Kostandin Angelov .