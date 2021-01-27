A country removed travel ban imposed on India

A country has removed travel ban imposed on India. Russia has announced this. Russian government has decided to lift the travel ban imposed on Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar.

For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to #Russia, imposed due to spread of #COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5xDPKVg80M — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) January 26, 2021

As per the new order issued by Russian government, citizens of these countries would be able to travel to Russia by plane. Russians would also be allowed to fly to these countries. Russia had initially introduced the travel restrictions on March 16.

.@GovernmentRF's press statement specifies that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit are allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries ?? https://t.co/EmgdPCpsjs — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) January 26, 2021

“For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021,” tweeted the Russian Embassy.