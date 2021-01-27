DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

A country removed travel ban imposed on India

Jan 27, 2021, 08:20 am IST

A country has removed travel ban imposed on India. Russia has announced this. Russian government has decided to lift the travel ban imposed on Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar.

As per the new order issued by Russian government, citizens of these countries would be able to travel to Russia by plane. Russians would also be allowed to fly to these countries. Russia had initially introduced the travel restrictions on March 16.

“For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021,” tweeted the Russian Embassy.

Tags
Jan 27, 2021, 08:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button