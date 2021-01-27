A study reports that Covaxin is effective in inactivating the mutated covid… Read more!!!

New Delhi: Indian company Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been shown to be effective in neutralizing the new variant of Covid. This is according to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the report, this is clear from a study conducted in the UK after the introduction of Covaxin in people with genetic mutations.

Covaxin was developed jointly by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and the National Institute of Virology. “Covaxin has been shown to be more effective against mutated viruses than other vaccines,” said ICMR Director Dr. Balram Bhargava said. The ICMR shows that Covaxin has been shown to inactivate new strains of the virus.