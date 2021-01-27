Actor Madhavan congratulates Kerala’s first transgender doctor, VS Priya. Madhavan retweeted the tweet congratulating Priya on her account ‘IM Shubham’. One of the concerns that plagued me during the transition from ‘Jinu Sasidharani’ to Priya was how society would accept my decision.

If the reaction of the society was negative it would affect me a lot. It is very encouraging to see the positive feedback from all quarters, ”said Priya. Priya is a native of Ayyanthole, Thrissur. The transition from ‘Jinu Sasidharani’ to Priya was a tense one. Priya is an Ayurvedic doctor, works at Sitaram Hospital in Thrissur.