Are cats and dogs enemies? Watch the viral video to find out!!!!!

In a viral video, a kitten was seen feeding on a nursing dog at a village in Nigeria.

The 32-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, highlights the dog lying down while the feline feeds on milk. Throughout the video, the dog remains calm and continues to nurse the kitten. “It’s a most unusual sight,” read the caption of the clip, which has now been seen over 4 lakh times.

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with comments by netizens reacting to the relation between the dog and the kitten. “That is so beautiful! Nature is absolutely wise in all senses. We as humans should be more humble and learn,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Watch the video here: