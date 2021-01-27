BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalized again

BCCI president and former Indian cricket team member Sourav Ganguly have been admitted to hospital again due to ill health. He underwent angioplasty earlier this month following a heart attack. Ganguly was later discharged from the hospital on January 7.

Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata with his assistant after he fell ill again. He was immediately transferred to the emergency room. Hospital officials said his condition was “satisfactory”. A nine-member medical team is monitoring Ganguly. Doctors at the Apollo Hospital said Ganguly’s health would be discussed by renowned cardiologists in the country and abroad.