Biden endorses an executive order to bind the US government’s ‘Buy American’ policies.

US President Joe Biden on Monday endorsed an executive order to bind the US government’s ‘Buy American’ policies.

“We’re going to use taxpayers’ money to rebuild America. We’ll buy American products and support American jobs,” Biden told reporters, emphasizing the necessity for strong labor unions. This effort will cover all US government acquisition, and any federal agencies that plan to buy foreign products will need to request a waiver from the White House and then post the waiver publicly, Biden noted. Waivers will only be used in minimal circumstances, such as when there is major national security or emergency need.

The Biden administration will also designate a ‘Made in America’ director within the US government’s Office of Management and Budget. Despite the prior administration’s rhetoric about putting “America first,” the number of federal government deals given to foreign companies rose by 30 percent under former President Donald Trump, Biden told reporters.