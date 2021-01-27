‘Boat library’ launched in India: Know the fare and other details

A library on boat has been launched in an Indian city. The children’s library on a boat named ‘Young Readers’ Boat Library’ was launched in Kolkata. The boat library was launched on Republic Day. The library has been set up by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) in collaboration with a heritage book store in Kolkata city.

Children can choose choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali. A ride on the boat would cost Rs.100 for adults and Rs.50 for children. The boat library has also free wifi facility.

“The boat library would take people on a three-hour- long trip. The trip will start at Millenium Park and the boat will travel all the way to Belur Math jetty and return, he said. There will be three trips on all weekdays,” a official said.