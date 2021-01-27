Covid controls will be more strict in the state; The daily test will be increased to one lakh…

Thiruvananthapuram: The Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to tighten the restrictions in the wake of the increase in Covid cases in the state. The situation can get worse if the regulations are not strictly adhered to. The meeting attributed the spread of the Covid to the loosening of controls and the general lack of vigilance.

Covid standards must be strictly adhered to when organizing public events. Social distance and mask will be mandatory. Police will be deployed to monitor compliance. Sectoral magistrates are now in charge of monitoring. It will continue. The Chief Minister also directed to increase the number of Sectoral Magistrates.

Restrictions will be more stringent in the Containment Zones. The government is working to reduce the spread of the disease by mid-February. Standards should also be strictly adhered to at wedding ceremonies. No more than a hundred names should be assembled for any reason.

The Chief Minister suggested that the number of Covid tests should be increased to one lakh per day. 75% of these should be RTPCR testing. Everyone should be tested in camps where guest workers live, in centers where workers work together, such as in the cashew factory.

In case new office bearers are appointed in the local bodies, the ward level committees for Covid prevention should be reorganized under the leadership of the ward member. District panchayat presidents should also be made part of the Covid defense. The meeting also decided to strengthen awareness. Restrictions are tightened, but there are no barriers to employment and other livelihoods.