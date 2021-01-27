District administration imposed prohibitory order in state capital

District administration has imposed prohibitory order Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area in Tripura. The prohibitory order was imposed considering the protest by the Joint Movement Committee of terminated teachers.

The restriction under the Section 144 will h K Yadav, District Magistrate and Collector, the prohibition will remain in force for a period of 24 hours with effect from 6 am of today. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area.

However, this prohibitory order will not be applicable to the movement of the military, paramilitary force and state police personnel engaged in maintenance of law and order, movement of the members of public authorised by the Sadar Sub-Division, movement of government servants for discharging official duties and movement of patients requiring medical treatment.