Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 72.91. During the trading, the Indian rupee inched upwards and reached at 72.86 per dollar, higher by 8 paise.

On Monday, the rupee had settled flat at 72.94 against the American currency. Forex and equity markets were closed yesterday on account of Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has rose 0.08 per cent to 90.23 .

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 765.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 387.76 crore in the Indian share market.