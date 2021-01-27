Indian Railway announces its decision on suburban services

The Indian Railway has announced its decision on running suburban services. The Western Railway and Central Railway has announced that all suburban services will be resumed from January 29. The services will be increased from the existing 2,781 services to 2,985 services.

Central Railway has decided to increase the suburban services from the existing 1,580 to 1,685 services and Western Railway has decided to increase the existing 1,201 suburban services to 1,300 services.

But only passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra will be allowed to travel by the suburban trains. Passengers have been advised to adhere to all norms, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.