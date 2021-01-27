Indications that the ISI paid to hoist the Khalistan flag in front of the India Gate… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Pakistani spy agency ISI has allegedly paid a pro-Khalistan Sikh organization for hoisting the Khalistan flag in front of India Gate on Republic Day. They promised to disrupt the celebrations by hoisting the Khalistan flag in front of the India Gate and rewarding those who hoisted the flag with $ 250,000. There was also a call for a tractor rally to replace the Republic Day Parade.

A detailed inquiry into the Sikh for Justice is underway today in the wake of a tractor rally and the hoisting of the Khalistan flag at the Red Fort. According to intelligence reports, the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has allegedly paid Rs 5 crore to the German chapter of the Sikh organization Babbar Khalsa International. The money was handed over to Babbar Khalsa chief Wadhwa Singh and KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar. In addition to the ISI, pro-Khalistan supporters in Italy raised funds for the same purpose.