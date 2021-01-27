New agricultural laws in India will broaden farmers’ markets and increase incomes: Chief Economist…

Washington: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said that India’s new agricultural laws are enough to boost farmers’ incomes. At the same time, she opined that farmers should be brought into the social security network.

Gita Gopinath said that there is a need for reform in India’s agricultural sector. Reforms are needed in many areas related to agriculture, including infrastructure development. Current agricultural laws relate to marketing. It will expand the farmers’ market. This will enable them to sell their crops outside the markets. Therefore, it is enough to increase the income of farmers, said Gita Gopinath.

With each new update comes the ‘price of change’. Therefore, extreme care should be taken in the case of farmers who fall into easy losses. They need to make sure they are coming into the social security network. Gita Gopinath said that discussions are underway in this regard.