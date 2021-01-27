Padma Bhushan honour; KS Chithra shares happiness with her fans in a video through Instagram

Singer KS Chithra on Tuesday showed appreciation and gratitude to her fans and colleagues in the music fraternity for being awarded the Padma Bhushan. In an Instagram video, Chithra, who is recognized with over 25,000 songs, shared that she welcomed the news with happiness and “great disbelief.”

Remembering her associates in her 42-year-long musical journey, the singer said, “At this juncture, I thank the almighty and note the profound blessings of my parents and gurus. Today, I remember all producers, directors, music composers, lyricists and sound engineers who made this possible.” “I believe it’s the love, prayers and goodwill of all my dearest fans, that pushed me along in life. I bow my head in gratitude to our great nation and our people. God bless India, Jai Hind,” Chithra further said.

