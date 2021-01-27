Release date of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘ announced

The release date of Hollywood move, Godzilla vs. Kong was announced. The makers of the film has announced that the film will be released through OTT platform HBO Max . The film will be released on March 31 on HBO Max and cinema theatres in USA.

But the film will be released in India on March 26. The film will be released in four Indian languages – , Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu- India along with its English version.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth entry in Legendary Pictures’ so-called ‘MonsterVerse’, following 2014’s ‘Godzilla, 2017’s ‘Kong: Skull Island’, and 2019’s ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten, Kaylee Hottle, Lance Reddick, Jessica Henwick, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Benjamin Rigby.