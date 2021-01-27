Vehicle lover’s wait comes to an end; Tata Safari hits the market

Tata Motors has re-launched the Safari in the first week of next month. The Safari is based on the same Omegarc platform that the five-seater SUV is ready for. It is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. This is the second product based on the Omegarc platform after the Harrier SUV.

The vehicle comes with the D8’s front suspension design for maximum stability and comfort. So the SUV is given 18-inch wheels. It is larger and provides a more stable drive. The diesel engine is a given – the same unit from the Harrier in its BS6 guise. The same will be the case with the transmission. Tata has also confirmed that there will be no petrol engine at the onset.