Covid-19 Updates: 253 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 253 new coronavirus cases along with 208 recoveries and 19 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 367,276. The death toll has climbed to 6366. The total recoveries stand at 358,137.

At present there are 2157 active cases in the country. In this 362 are in critical condition and in ICUs. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 85, followed by the Eastern Province with 66, Makkah with 50, the Northern Borders Province recorded 13 and Al-Baha confirmed 7 cases.