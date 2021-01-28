Covid-19 Updates: 3966 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 3966 new coronavirus cases along with 3294 new recoveries and 8 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally in UAE has mounted to 293,052. The total recoveries surged to 267,024. The death toll climbed to 819. At present there are 25,209 active cases in the country. The Ministry has conducted 168,781 new Covid-19 tests in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The UAE on Wednesday announced fresh updates to travel protocols that will take effect from Sunday, January 31, onwards. Among other rules, travellers arriving in Dubai will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a validity of no more than 72 hours before departure.