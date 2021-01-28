Covid19 precautionary measures; Oman bans group events until further notice.

The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday forbade all group events, including international conferences, sports events, and exhibitions, beginning from Thursday until further notice, as a tightening of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration was made during a meeting held by the country’s Supreme Committee, which is responsible for tackling COVID-19, to examine the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak. The committee also suspended students’ return to universities and urged citizens and residents against foreign travel. These decisions were made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 133,574, while the number of recoveries stands at 126,486.