New Delhi: India is poised to become one of Apple’s largest manufacturing hubs. The hub manufacturing key products, including MacBook, iPod and iPhone, is set to move to other countries, including India. With the launch of manufacturing operations outside China, India will become the second largest manufacturer of Apple products.

Production of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 will begin in India earlier this year in addition to iPods and iPhones, Apple is trying to shift the manufacturing process of Airpods and MacBook from China. It is reported that this will lead to lower prices for iPhones in India. However, this has not been confirmed