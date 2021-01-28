India is reported to be the only country in the world that has tried to send Covid vaccine to the world….

New Delhi: India is reported to be the only country in the world to have tried to send vaccine to the world during the Covid outbreak. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Jaishankar evaluated the initiatives taken by the country.

The Union Minister was speaking at the 14th Annual Conference of the Institute of National Security Studies – Israel. He said that India was awake at a time when the world was in deep crisis over the spread of Covid. He said India was once again setting an example in initially supplying vaccines and has so far supplied it to 150 countries.

India has also been able to control the Covid victims and effectively implement a complete lockdown. At the same time, he added that all the pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country had acted very quickly on the government’s instructions and were able to produce the maximum amount of vaccines and supply as much as the world needed.