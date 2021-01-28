India with historic achievement in Covid vaccination….

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said that 25,07,556 people in the country have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far. The figures were released on January 28 at 2 p.m. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the number of daily corona injections was also high.

The vaccination drive, which began on January 16, was initially organized in 3,374 sessions. But today it has risen to 7,764 sessions. Rajesh Bhushan said that at present more than 25 lakh people have been vaccinated.

India is the only country to have vaccinated one million people in six days. India has overtaken the US, UK, Spain and the UAE. He lauded the states and Union Territories for vaccinating to save the country from the corona epidemic as soon as possible.