Low-intensity earthquake hits

A low-intensity earthquake has recorded in Himachal Pradesh. The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) has informed this. The earthquake measuring 2.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Dharamshala on Thursday 4.46 pm.

The earthquake has its epicentre at a depth of 8 km east of Dharamshala. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km. No causality and damage to property were reported due to the earthquake.

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported near Dharamshala on January 8 at 8.21 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was 10 km north-northwest of Dharamshala. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km from the surface.