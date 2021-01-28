Nationwide terrorism; the US security department alerts the citizens.

The US Department of Homeland Security announced a nationwide terrorism warning, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists opposed to Joe Biden as president.

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the department said.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin announced a severe threat of attack will persist in the weeks following the successful presidential inauguration, which took place on January 20. But the DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot.

The alert said there had been rising threats since last year from domestic violent extremists driven by Covid-19 restrictions, Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in the November election, police brutality, and illegal immigration. The department advised the public to report unusual activity and threats of violence.