“New Covid-19 code of conduct for UAE travelers from Sunday”; Everything you need to know…

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management with new Covid Code of Conduct for passengers arriving in Dubai. The Supreme Committee, directed by Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has inflicted new restrictions on the safety of passengers and the public as the rate of Covid spread has been increasing for several days. The revised code of conduct will come into effect from January 31. The latest changes are related to the Covid test and quarantine are as follows;

PCR test for everyone before the trip

The new rule is that the PCR test will apply to everyone before leaving for Dubai. Expatriates residing in the UAE, GCC citizens, and visitors must take into account the negative result of the PCR test before coming to Dubai from any country. Also, travelers from countries with a high prevalence of Covid should be tested after arriving in Dubai.

Test results should be available within 72 hours

Currently, the condition is to get a PCR negative result within 96 hours or four days. But under the revised code of conduct, it has been reduced to 72 days or three days. However, concessions on tests for UAE nationals from foreign countries will continue. No matter what country they come from, they do not have to take the test before departure. Instead, just take a PCR test after arriving in Dubai.

10 days Quarantine

Those arriving in Dubai must download the Al Hussein mobile app and update their Covid test result. Those who want to take the test after arriving in Dubai have to stay in quarantine until the result comes out. If the result is positive, you should stay in self-quarantine for 10 days with or without symptoms. Not only those who are positive about the test result but also those who are in close contact with them should stay in quarantine. The quarantine can be discontinued after 10 days if there are no symptoms.