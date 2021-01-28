“No more tea for 1 rupee and no dosa for 4 rupees”; Food subsidy ends in Parliament canteen

New Delhi: The food menu in the Parliament canteen is regularly full of controversy. This is not because of the varieties on the menu. The reason was that the rates were very low for each dish in the canteen. Despite increasing the cost of supplies last year, the government is now advancing a revolutionary declaration. The subsidy in the canteen will be finally withdrawn and food items will be given at the market price.

The lowest-priced item on the menu was chapati which costs three rupees. Ten rupees should be paid for chapati. A non-veg buffet costs Rs 700. Among the famous dishes in the Parliament Canteen, the most popular was the Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani priced at Rs 65.

Now the rate has been increased to Rs 150. Cooked vegetables, on the other hand, cost Rs 50. Earlier it was priced at Rs 12. Now you have to pay Rs 100 for a vegetarian meal. The updated rates will come into effect from January 29. This marks the beginning of the first phase of the budget session of Parliament. The announcement was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The removal of the subsidy in Parliament will not only save more than Rs 8 crore but will also bring a small profit to the Parliament. ITDC is now in charge of the Parliament Canteen.