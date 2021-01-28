Pune Devils signed up UAE captain Ahmed Raza for the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

UAE captain Ahmed Raza has been contracted up by the Pune Devils for the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the franchise stated on Wednesday. Raza will link-up with the squad coached by former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes.

Raza announced this in a video posted on the team’s official Twitter handle “Hi. This is Ahmed Raza. I will be joining the Pune Devils shortly. Don’t miss the action from Abu Dhabi T10 from 28 January to 6 February,” he said.

The 32-year-old all-rounder has played 33 One Day Internationals and scored 299 runs and has taken 38 wickets. He also played the 41 T20 Internationals where he has scored 99 runs and returned with 29 scalps. Raza, who was part of the Karnataka Tuskers last season, is expected to bring rich experience to the team following his association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he assisted Virat Kohli’s side during the Indian Premier League held in the UAE last year.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League opens on Thursday with defending champions Maratha Arabians taking on Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.