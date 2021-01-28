DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai issues advisory

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued an advisory for all drivers. The RTA advised  the drivers to expect traffic delays in the Business Bay area of the city.

” A delay is expected at the intersection of First Business Bay St. and Al A’amal St., today, Thursday, January 28, until 6 PM. We advise drivers to be careful and use alternative roads, including Al Mustaqbal St. and Burj Khalifa Rd”, RTA tweeted.

 

 

