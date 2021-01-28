Setback for communalists; UAE announces vaccine for all citizens of the country….

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced that it will provide the Covid vaccine to all citizens of the country. The UAE has decided to stop the spread of Covid by taking the vaccine. The National Disaster Management Council says everyone who receives the vaccine is involved in Covid prevention. Earlier, the UAE announced that it has vaccinating 50% of the population.

But so far 26,77,675 people have been vaccinated. The UAE is currently the world leader in vaccine supply. Meanwhile, authorities have rejected social media campaigns questioning the authenticity of Covid cases in the country. Officials said the figures released by the UAE were accurate.