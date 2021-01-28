Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the stock market. The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled lower . BSE Sensex settled trading at 46,874.36 lower by 536 points or 1.13%. NSE Nifty ended at 13,818 lower b7y 150 points. 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, GAIL India and ICICI Bank . The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki , HDFC, TCS, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Divi’s Labs, UPL, Infosys and IndusInd Bank.