‘The country will not tolerate insulting the tricolor flag’; Government reacts….

New Delhi: The Union government has for the first time responded to the incidents that took place during the country’s Republic Day. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the incident could not be condemned and action would be taken against all those behind the attack. He said the country would not tolerate the insult to the tricolor flag at the Red Fort.

However, the minister’s response was to point out that protesters had entered the Red Fort and hoisted the Sikh flag. The minister blamed the opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the farmers’ strike.