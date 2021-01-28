UAE police issues new warning to drivers

UAE police has issued a new warning to drivers. Abu Dhabi Police has warned that those drivers who don’t give way to emergency and police vehicles will be punished. The drivers will face a fine of 3000 Dirhams, six black points and their vehicles will be confiscated for 30 days.

“Drivers failing to give way for emergency vehicles put people’s lives in danger. Motorists should allow paramedics and rescue teams to do their work of saving lives by not blocking the emergency vehicles,” tweeted Abu Dhabi police.

The Abu Dhabi police has launched a ‘Safety Path campaign’ to educate drivers and to avoid accidents.