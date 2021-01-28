Virat Kohli, Tamannaah, Aju Varghese faces HC notice over endorsement of Online rummy games

The Kerala High Court Wednesday sent notices to cricketer Virat Kohli and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Varghese in association with an appeal demanding a prohibition on online rummy games. The three celebrities have supported platforms where online rummy games are played. The court indicated that online betting was a serious social evil and asked the state government to refine its stand on the matter.

The petition by Kochi-based Pauly Vadakkan claims that online rummy games are against the law and complex to control. It says certain platforms running such games are using celebrities to endorse them in a bid to draw the youth towards it and trap them financially.

The court served notices to Play Games 24*7 and Mobile Premier League which reportedly run rummy games. Kohli is the brand ambassador of the Mobile Premier League and Tamannaah has acted in an advertisement. Malayalam actor Varghese has endorsed the rummy circle.