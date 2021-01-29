1588 work permits cancelled in a gulf country in three days

Around 1588 work permits of expat workers were cancelled in a gulf country in just three days. The Public Authority For Manpower in Kuwait has cancelled the work permits. These permits were cancelled in three days from January 25 to 27.

The authority claimed that it has cancelled work permits of those expats who were leaving permanently, expats outside the country unable to renew residence permits, revocation of work permit due to death of worker, and permits being cancelled and transferred to family visa.

As per the authority, about 30 per cent of total work permits cancelled were of those leaving the country permanently,